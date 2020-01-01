Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

'Wonder Woman 1984' will make its HBO Max debut on Christmas Day

A leaked trailer indicated the next 'Wonder Woman' movie will come to HBO Max at no extra cost on December 25th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10m ago
Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot speak onstage at the Warner Bros. 'Wonder Woman 1984' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Last week there were rumors that Warner Bros. might release its Wonder Woman sequel in theaters on Christmas and to streaming soon after, but a new leak suggests the schedule is even tighter than that. First, Twitter gaming deal hunter @Wario64 spotted a promo video on YouTube that promised Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th, while Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this is the plan.

Update: While the video is now private, Warner Bros. has confirmed the date with multiple media outlets.

