'Wonder Woman 1984' will make its HBO Max debut on Christmas Day

Last week there were rumors that Warner Bros. might release its Wonder Woman sequel in theaters on Christmas and to streaming soon after, but a new leak suggests the schedule is even tighter than that. First, Twitter gaming deal hunter @Wario64 spotted a promo video on YouTube that promised Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th, while Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this is the plan.

Wonder Woman 1984 - Official Main Trailer (in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers on Dec 25th) https://t.co/YTRNpdpPUp pic.twitter.com/3CVgmK0gJV — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 18, 2020

Update: While the video is now private, Warner Bros. has confirmed the date with multiple media outlets.