Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Harvard and Sony built a tiny surgery robot inspired by origami

The mini-RCM is about the size of a tennis ball and weighs the same as a penny.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
28m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

mini-RCM surgical robot
Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Researchers from Harvard’s Wyss Institute and Sony have created a surgical robot that’s much smaller than many other such devices. They took inspiration from origami to build the mini-RCM, which is around the size of a tennis ball and weighs about the same as a penny.

Wyss associate faculty member Robert Wood and Sony engineer Hiroyuki Suzuki built the mini-RCM using a manufacturing technique developed in Wood's lab. Materials are layered on top of each other then cut with a laser in a way that allows them to form a 3D shape — kinda like a kids’ pop-up book. Three linear actuators control the mini-RCM’s movements in multiple directions.

In a microscopic tracing test, the researchers found that the mini-RCM was 68 percent more accurate than a hand-controlled tool. The robot also successfully completed a mock version of a precise procedure in which a surgeon inserts a needle through an eye to "inject therapeutics into the tiny veins at the back of the eyeball." The mini-RCM was able to puncture a silicone tube that replicated the retinal vein (which is about twice as thick as a hair) without causing damage.

It’ll likely be quite some time before the mini-RCM is truly ready for operating theaters. Because of its size and weight, it’d be easier to set up than many other surgical robots, some of which take up a whole room. The researchers suggest it’d be easier to remove it from a patient were there any complications during a procedure.

In this article: sony, wyss institute, wyssinstitute, harvard, robot, robots, surgery robot, surgeryrobot, surgical robot, surgicalrobot, mini-rcm, medicine, health, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

View
The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

View
Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

View
iRobot's Roomba gets a huge intelligence boost

iRobot's Roomba gets a huge intelligence boost

View
Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr