Dragon Quest will finally make its Xbox debut later this year. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and PC on December 4th. This will be the first time a game in the series is available on a Microsoft platform.

Dragon Quest XI debuted in 2018, and the definitive edition arrived on Switch late last year. The definitive edition will be available on PS4 on December 4th as well.