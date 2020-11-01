Xbox Game Pass family plan leak hints at support for account sharing among friends

Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan could allow you to share the subscription with your friends. In a tweet spotted by The Verge , frequent Microsoft Store leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia shared an image that indicates the tier will carry a “Friends and Family” branding. This is something we thought the company was working towards. In the two regions where Microsoft is currently testing Game Pass Ultimate family plans, customers can share their subscription with up to four other people , as long as they’re in the same country.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment. Before the start of testing, there were months of rumors that the company would introduce a family plan. Allowing customers to share its most expensive subscription offering with people outside of their immediate family would make a lot of sense for Microsoft. Not only would the feature encourage more people to try the new tier, but it would also likely earn the company goodwill since the industry standard in recent months has been to restrict account sharing .