Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $1 deal is back for new users

Microsoft might be raising the price of Xbox subscriptions in most countries, but it's sweetening the deal for newcomers. The company is once more running a promo that offers the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. The PC Game Pass is also discounted to $1. You'll have to pay the usual monthly rate afterward ($17 for Ultimate on console, $11 for PC), but the introductory price could help you get a feel for the services without making a full commitment.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes a catalog of "hundreds" of games you can play on console, PC and through cloud gaming. First-party titles arrive as soon as they launch, and there are member-only perks that include discounts, in-game DLC and a handful of EA games. PC Game Pass doesn't include streaming or the EA selection but is otherwise similar.

This comes just weeks after Microsoft raised the price of Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers from $15 to $17. This is the first time the price has gone up since Ultimate debuted in 2017. Microsoft pins the increase on changing "competitive conditions," but it's also a reflection of an evolving strategy. Both Microsoft and its rival Sony are increasingly dependent on subscriptions for revenue, and the Game Pass Ultimate hike could help on that front.

