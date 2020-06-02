Yandex updates its self-driving tech on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Today, the Russian internet giant Yandex revealed its fourth-generation self-driving car, a collaboration with Hyundai. This generation brings Yandex tech to the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. By the end of this year, Yandex plans to add 100 Sonatas to its self-driving fleet, which includes a robo-taxi service in Innopolis, Russia, and vehicles in Michigan.

As part of the upgrades, Hyundai’s Mobis team modified the Sonata’s electric control units to interface more effectively with Yandex’s self-driving control tech. For its part, Yandex improved the cameras, radars and lidar. Engineers added three additional cameras with different focal lengths, moved the radar system from beneath the bumpers to the roof and repositioned the front fender lidars to provide a wider, overlapping field of view. Yandex says these changes make it easier for the vehicle to “see” pedestrians and vehicles in tricky situations, like when they’re exiting an alley or driveway, or turning onto a busy street.