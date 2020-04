Hyundai’s take on semi-autonomous parking has some snags. The NHTSA has issued a recall for 2020 Sonata and Nexo cars (11,870 in total) due to a glitch in the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature that lets you step out of the car while it slips into a tight space. There’s a risk that the car won’t stop if there’s a malfunction in RSPA — a big problem if you’re in a crowded parking lot.

The recall will start on June 4th and will have dealers reprogram RSPA for free.