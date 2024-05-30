You can now edit RCS chats in Android Messages

Android’s RCS message capabilities are inching closer to iMessage’s. Google said today that you can now edit RCS messages, bringing parity with the iMessage editing feature Apple added two years ago.

The new editing feature gives you 15 minutes (the same as iMessage) to edit a message in the Google Messages app. Hold down on the message to bring up a text box to fix your typos or add extra clarity.

RCS messages will soon whittle down the divide between green and blue bubbles on iOS. Apple said it would support RCS in the Messages app starting in 2024, giving iPhone owners typing indicators, read receipts and high-resolution media sharing when chatting with their Android phone-toting friends. Although Apple hasn’t provided a specific timeline, the assumption is RCS will arrive in iOS 18, which we’ll learn about in its June 10 WWDC keynote ahead of a fall launch.

Google had a few other new features to roll out. Android users with a Chromebook or Android tablet will soon get Instant Hotspot, similar to another feature Apple rolled out years ago (way back in 2014 in iOS 8 and macOS Yosemite). “Coming soon, with instant hotspot, you’ll be able to connect your Android tablet or Chromebook to your phone’s hotspot with one tap — without needing to go through the extra step of typing in your password,” Google product director Jan Jedrzejowicz wrote in the company’s blog post announcing the new features.

Along similar lines, Google Meet will soon let you quickly move devices mid-call. You can tap the Cast icon in the app to switch between an Android phone, tablet or web browser, which is handy when you want to switch locations during a video chat.

Google

Android is also getting easier smart home controls. A new Google Home Favorites widget gives you access to room temperatures or lighting controls with one tap. This seems like a more intuitive placement than the lock screen shortcut for smart home controls that Google introduced in Android 13. You can sign up for a public preview to try the widget.

In addition, Wear OS will get a Google Home Favorites tile and complication for smart-home control from your wrist.

Google is also adding new Emoji Kitchen combinations. If you aren’t familiar with it, the clever feature lets you blend two emoji in Gboard to send franken-moji stickers to friends. The company didn’t provide a complete list of new options, but it said a disco ball and headphones combo was one example.

Other Android updates include using PayPal on Google Wallet from Wear OS watches. Android’s digital car keys are now available with some Mini models and will soon be available for “select Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles.”