Image credit: Google

Gboard for Android combines old emoji to create new ones

The new feature called 'Emoji Kitchen' is now rolling out.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
33m ago
Google has launched a new feature for Gboard on Android, which uses existing emoji as ingredients to create new stickers. The tech giant aptly calls it Emoji Kitchen, and it's rolling out to Android users starting today. Unfortunately, you can't create your own recipes to fuse any two expressions you want -- you'll just have to hope that one of the designers who worked on the project thought of what you have in mind.

Thankfully, the fused expressions we've seen do look promising. There's a poop emoji that looks like it's in love, for instance, and a robot with big watery eyes:

GoogleTo see the recipes Google's designers came up with, simply tap on an emoji and wait for the suggestions to pop up on Gboard. When they do, you can look for expressions that can represent what you want to convey better than any stock emoji can.

Google

In this article: Android, emoji, emoji kitchen, Gboard, gear, google, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
