The change is likely down to Twitter's decision to start charging for API access.

You can't share Xbox clips directly to Twitter anymore The change is likely down to Twitter's decision to start charging for API access.

Gamers who want to post clips of a cool multikill they pulled off in Halo Infinite or something ridiculous that happened in Sea of Thieves to Twitter may need to take an extra couple of steps to share their captures. Microsoft said it had to switch off the option to upload screenshots and clips directly to Twitter from Xbox consoles as well as the Game Bar on Windows.

There are other options, though they're a little more inconvenient. You can use the Xbox mobile app to download console captures and share them to Twitter. Nintendo and PlayStation offer similar ways to share screenshots and clips. Alternatively, you can copy your Xbox captures onto a USB drive and access them from your computer.

We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS. — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2023

Engadget has contacted Xbox for comment, but it seems likely that Microsoft dropped the built-in sharing option due to Twitter's decision to start charging for API access . That move is breaking functionality for all kinds of organizations, including disaster response services .

This week, Microsoft said it would soon remove Twitter integration from its social media management tool for advertisers. Twitter is said to be charging at least $42,000 per month for enterprise access to its APIs.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

In a response to a tweet about Microsoft's API move, Twitter owner Elon Musk suggested that Microsoft had "illegally" used his company's data and that a lawsuit is forthcoming. "They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," he wrote. Musk noted in December that ChatGPT operator OpenAI, whose tech Microsoft is using to power Bing's chatbot and other AI features , "had access to Twitter database for training. I put that on pause for now."