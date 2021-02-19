The YouTube Android app can now play 4K HDR videos

If you own a Sony Xperia 1 ii , now is the time for your phone to shine. In an update spotted by Android Police , YouTube now supports 4K HDR playback on Android devices, bringing the app in line with its iOS counterpart.

Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

There aren’t many Android phones with 4K displays out there. Basically, the list starts and ends with Sony. But provided the video you’re about to watch was uploaded in 4K and HDR, you can bump up the quality to 2160p even if the screen on your phone doesn’t support the resolution. So if you want to eat up your mobile bandwidth, we won’t stop you. Anyway, you can adjust playback quality by starting a video and then tapping the three-dots icons at the top of the interface. When the pop-up menu appears on your screen, tap “Quality” and then pick the option you want.