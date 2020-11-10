YouTube Music works better on your TV with new updates

As Google prepares to finally shut down Google Play Music in favor of YouTube Music, the company is making a lot of last-minute updates to make sure the latter service is ready to go. YouTube Music already available on a wide variety of devices, and today Google is tackling the smart TV experience.
Google first added a YouTube Music tab to the main YouTube app back in July, which is similar to the home page you see when using the app on a phone or the web. Basically, it’s a bunch of links to recommended playlists, videos and albums like you’ll find on most music services. As of today, though, you’ll be able to access the playlists you’ve created or saved to your library, as well as all the songs you’ve given a thumbs-up to. Judging from the above screen shot, you’ll also be able to access any songs or albums you’ve saved to your library, too. Visuals for playlists and albums have also been updated to better fit a bigger screen.