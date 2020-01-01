YouTube will remove videos disputing the 2020 presidential election

YouTube’s determination to curb election misinformation is extending to disputes over the results. The Google-owned service has started removing content uploaded from December 9th onward if it alleges that “widespread fraud or errors” altered the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election. States have certified the results, YouTube said, and December 8th was the safe harbor deadline for the election — Joe Biden is the President-elect as far as the government is concerned, and the video site is acting accordingly.
The company is matching this by updating its election fact check panels with a link to the Office of the Federal Register page confirming Biden’s win. There will still be a link to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s page debunking false election integrity claims.