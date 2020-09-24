YouTube is sharing more ‘authoritative' election info with voters

YouTube already has a few election protection measures in place, like removing videos that encourage election meddling and banning claims that could mislead voters. Today, YouTube announced that it’s paying special attention to mail-in voting content and stepping up its efforts to fight misinformation with “authoritative information.”

Under videos that mention voting by mail, you’ll now see an information panel that directs you to authoritative info from the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank. YouTube is also adding more information panels, which will appear when you search for 2020 presidential or federal Congressional candidates, and it has created new panels on voter registration and how to vote. Those are available in English and Spanish.