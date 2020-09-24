Latest in Gear

YouTube is sharing more ‘authoritative' election info with voters

It’s paying special attention to misinformation around mail-in voting.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago
YouTube 2020 Election
YouTube

YouTube already has a few election protection measures in place, like removing videos that encourage election meddling and banning claims that could mislead voters. Today, YouTube announced that it’s paying special attention to mail-in voting content and stepping up its efforts to fight misinformation with “authoritative information.”

Under videos that mention voting by mail, you’ll now see an information panel that directs you to authoritative info from the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank. YouTube is also adding more information panels, which will appear when you search for 2020 presidential or federal Congressional candidates, and it has created new panels on voter registration and how to vote. Those are available in English and Spanish.

Other Big Tech and social media companies are also rolling out election initiatives. Facebook is running a national ad campaign to encourage voting and is pointing people towards its Voting Information Centers on Facebook and Instagram. Twitter is making its “biggest push ever” to encourage voter registration, and Snapchat has added voting resources to boost voter turnout.

In this article: youtube, election, 2020 election, misinformation, vote by mail, mail-in voting, voting, authoritative information, Bipartisan Policy Center, news, gear
