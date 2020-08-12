YouTube will remove videos that encourage election meddling

YouTube says it will take down videos that promote election interference, such as encouraging people to create long voting lines that make it harder for others to vote. It also says it will remove videos including information gleaned from hacks that might meddle with the democratic process. For instance, if a video includes hacked information about a candidate, YouTube will take it down.
Videos such as those would violate YouTube’s Community Guidelines, Leslie Miller, YouTube’s VP of government affairs and public policy, wrote in a blog post. YouTube’s parent company, Google, said last month it’d ban ads that include information from hacks too.