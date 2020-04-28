YouTube adds fact check panels to US-based searches

YouTube is widening the audience for its fact check panels, and not a moment too soon. The video service now displays (via TechCrunch) independent fact checks for searches of known false claims. Look for claims behind COVID-19 conspiracy theories, for instance, and a panel will link you to an article debunking those myths. As before, YouTube is limiting these cards to relatively narrow searches — you shouldn’t get them while you’re simply looking for the latest news.

The panels bring up info from third-party publishers who honor the International Fact-Checking Network’s ethics code and meet the standards for ClaimReview’s tagging system. This includes partners like FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and The Washington Post Fact Checker.