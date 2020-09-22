Twitter makes its ‘biggest push ever’ to encourage voter registration

As part of National Voter Registration Day, Twitter is rolling out new tools to connect US users with voter registration resources. The platform says this is “its biggest push ever” to encourage people to register.

Today, every person with a Twitter account in the US will see a timeline prompt encouraging them to register to vote or confirm their registration with TurboVote. A push alert (available in over 40 languages) will direct app users to additional voter registration information, and users will see #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #VoteReady.