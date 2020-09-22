Latest in Gear

Twitter makes its ‘biggest push ever’ to encourage voter registration

Users will see timeline prompts and push alerts as part of National Voter Registration Day.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago
Twitter 2020 voter registration
Twitter

As part of National Voter Registration Day, Twitter is rolling out new tools to connect US users with voter registration resources. The platform says this is “its biggest push ever” to encourage people to register.

Today, every person with a Twitter account in the US will see a timeline prompt encouraging them to register to vote or confirm their registration with TurboVote. A push alert (available in over 40 languages) will direct app users to additional voter registration information, and users will see #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #VoteReady.

Twitter says this is part of its ongoing push to encourage voter registration. It recently introduced a new “US elections” tab and an election misinformation policy. It also hid a tweet by President Trump for potentially discouraging voters. Twitter says users can expect to see more voting-related tools and policies as the election gets closer.

Facebook and Snapchat are also running national voter registration efforts. In 2016, Facebook’s reminders led to a spike in US voter registration, suggesting these social media-based efforts may actually be effective.

