Snapchat introduces voting resources to boost youth turnout

Snapchat wants to use its influence with young people to help drive higher turnout in the upcoming elections. To do that, the company is introducing a new set of educational tools meant to help users prepare to vote.

The new features include voter registration tools and informational guides about the upcoming elections. The app will also provide details on how to vote by mail and ballot information. The updates are slated to roll out in September, and will have a permanent presence in the app, according to a Snap spokesperson. As part of that effort, the app will also begin prompting users to register to vote on their 18th birthday.