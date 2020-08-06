Latest in Gear

Snapchat introduces voting resources to boost youth turnout

The new features include voter registration and information on voting by mail.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
57m ago
Snapchat is adding new tools to boost youth turnout.
Snap

Snapchat wants to use its influence with young people to help drive higher turnout in the upcoming elections. To do that, the company is introducing a new set of educational tools meant to help users prepare to vote. 

The new features include voter registration tools and informational guides about the upcoming elections. The app will also provide details on how to vote by mail and ballot information. The updates are slated to roll out in September, and will have a permanent presence in the app, according to a Snap spokesperson. As part of that effort, the app will also begin prompting users to register to vote on their 18th birthday.

Also among the updates: two new voting-oriented “minis.” One will allow users to register to vote in Snapchat, while a “before you vote” mini will include information about early voting and voting by mail, and let users view their sample ballot.

The app is also launching a “voter checklist” feature in user profiles that includes ballot information and details on how to register. And users who search for voting-related terms in the app’s search will be directed to additional educational resources from the NAACP, ACLU and other organizations. 

This isn’t the first time Snap has added voting registration to its app, the company previously pushed users to register ahead of the 2018 midterms. The app later said more than 418,000 people registered to vote in a two-week period.

In this article: Social media, Snapchat, 2020 Elections, politics, voting, news, gear
