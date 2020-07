You no longer have to leave Snapchat to meditate, make a group decision, crowdsource your friends’ game-day predictions or study. As of today, you can do all of that with Snap Minis, bite-sized apps created within Snapchat by third-party developers.

Snap Minis are built directly into Snapchat with HTML5, and they work for all users on all devices. They’re available via search and chat and don’t require any installation.