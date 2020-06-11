Latest in Gear

Image credit: Snap

Snap allows developers to create ‘mini’ apps for Snapchat

Minis will let Snapchat users meditate, buy movie tickets and study with friends.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
56m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Meditation app Headspace has a 'mini' version for Snapchat.
Snap

Snapchat is bringing third-party apps into its app with “Minis,” pared down versions of popular apps that can be accessed during conversations in Snapchat

The news follows Snapchat’s move last year to open its app to outside game developers. But Minis expands Snap’s work with third-party app makers to include a range of social experiences that aren’t just games. The apps are tailored around social experiences you can share while casually chatting with friends. All of the miniaturized apps will live in the app’s chat section, alongside Snapchat’s built-in games. 

The inaugural group of Minis, which are expected to launch in Snapchat in July, includes:

  • Meditation app Headspace, which will allow users to access short guided meditation sessions

  • Coachella’s app, so groups of friends can view the festival’s lineup and plan which performances to watch

  • Prediction Master, an app from Mammoth Media, which also makes social polling app Wishbone, that allows friend groups to “make predictions”

  • Saturn And Tembo, apps for comparing class schedules and study prep, respectively

  • Atom, an app for buying movie tickets and watching trailers with a group of friends

  • Let’s Do It, a Snap-built app for “making group decisions” 

Snap isn’t the first company to look to outside developers to liven up its app, and Facebook has tried out a similar strategy in the past. The company allowed developers to create HTML5 versions of their games inside of Messenger, but eventually removed the feature as its messaging app had become too bloated.

Snap could have more success with Minis, though. The company says 25 million users have already played at least one game in the app. And the success of apps like Yolo, a No. 1 app that was built off of Snapchat, has proved the app’s most engaged users will flock to new experiences.  

The expansion of Snap’s developer platform also extends to the tools it offers to app makers for their services. Snap said it plans to make more of its camera features available to third-party developers with CameraKit, software that enables outside apps to use Snapchat’s augmented reality lenses. 

The MLB Ballpark app, for example, will be able to use Snapchat lenses to allow fans to interact with team mascots in AR. And music video app Triller, which already uses Snapchat Stories in its service, will add artist-themed lenses. Nike is also “exploring” ways to use AR lenses in its app, the company said. Snap didn’t say when these integrations would be available, but the company is working on bringing in additional developers.

In this article: Snapchat, snap, Social media, headspace, apps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

View
Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

View
Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' season four adds random mid-match twists

'Call of Duty: Warzone' season four adds random mid-match twists

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr