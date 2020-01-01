Twitter adds election hub to elevate 'reputable' news and voting info

Twitter recently introduced a new election misinformation policy that allows it to take more aggressive action on tweets that could undermine election results. Now, the company is taking new steps to promote official election information to its users ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter is introducing a dedicated place for election news on its platform with a new “US elections” tab in the Explore section of its app and website. According to Twitter, the hub is meant to “make it simpler for people to find accurate information and resources on Twitter.”