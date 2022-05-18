YouTube's player now shows the most popular parts of a video

It'll also be easier to skip to an exact moment in a video.
Jon Fingas
05.18.22
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
May 18th, 2022
YouTube is making it easier to find the best moments in a video. The service is updating its desktop and mobile video players with a previously experimental graph that shows the most popular (that is, replayed) segments. You might not have to use guesswork or chapter markers to jump past the fluff and get to the content you're really there to watch.

The company has also teased plans to test an "easier" method of seeking the exact point in a video that you want to play. Rather than simply displaying a thumbnail for a given point, the player will show a visual timeline (below) that can indicate a scene change. The test will come "soon" to Premium subscribers through YouTube's "new" section.

The additions join an existing wave of improvements, including an enhanced full-screen mode, auto-generated chapters and single-video looping. These latest upgrades are more targeted, however— YouTube is clearly aware that you might not want to sit through a whole video just to find the snippet you're really looking for.

