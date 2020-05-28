Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

YouTube adds chapters to make video navigation easier

You can now skip ahead and rewind without scrubbing.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
The YouTube logo on a smart phone.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

YouTube is making it easier to navigate longer videos with its new “chapters” feature, the video streaming site announced. After receiving positive feedback on chapters during a testing period, the feature will stay on YouTube permanently as of May 28th, YouTube told Engadget in a statement. Chapters are available on the web and in the Android and iOS YouTube apps.

Gif showing YouTube's new chapters feature.
YouTube

Viewers can click on chapters to jump to a specific part of a video and rewatch video clips --  a more convenient alternative to scrubbing. Chapters are visible at the bottom of the video player and show timestamps from the video description. Chapters are optional and will only appear if a video creator chooses to include them. Creators can only use chapters if the first chapter starts at 0:00, the video has at least three time stamps or chapters and if each chapter is at least 10 seconds.

The chapters feature is one in a series of new YouTube developments, such as its bedtime reminder feature.

In this article: YouTube, YouTube chapters, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
