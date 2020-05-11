YouTube can tell you to stop watching and go to sleep

Perhaps now more than ever, it's all too easy to get sucked into the bottomless well of YouTube, watching autoplaying videos for hours on end until you realize it's well past your typical bedtime. In an expansion of its screen time management and digital wellness features, YouTube will let you set a bedtime reminder to help you avoid disrupting your sleep routine too much by watching later than you should.

You can pick start and end times in the settings menu and decide whether you want your bedtime reminder to pop up during a video, or wait until it's finished. And if you change your mind and want to keep watching another video (or ten), you can dismiss the reminder.