Latest in Gear

Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images

YouTube can tell you to stop watching and go to sleep

A bedtime reminder feature is available on iPhone and Android as of today.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BOCHUM, GERMANY - MAY 11: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) A smartphone screen is seen with the Streaming app Youtube on May 11, 2020 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Perhaps now more than ever, it's all too easy to get sucked into the bottomless well of YouTube, watching autoplaying videos for hours on end until you realize it's well past your typical bedtime. In an expansion of its screen time management and digital wellness features, YouTube will let you set a bedtime reminder to help you avoid disrupting your sleep routine too much by watching later than you should. 

You can pick start and end times in the settings menu and decide whether you want your bedtime reminder to pop up during a video, or wait until it's finished. And if you change your mind and want to keep watching another video (or ten), you can dismiss the reminder. 

YouTube has added a number of digital wellness-focused features over the last couple of years. They include ways to see your average daily viewing stats and total watch time for the past week, a single daily digest of video notifications, scheduled reminders to take a break and an option to disable notification sounds and vibrations during a certain period each day. The bedtime reminder, the latest such effort, is available starting today on iPhone and Android. YouTube will roll it out to everyone across the next few days. 

In this article: youtube, digital wellness, digitalwellness, time management, android, iphone, services, digital wellbeing, digitalwellbeing, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Microsoft unveils its powerful Open AI supercomputer

The Morning After: Microsoft unveils its powerful Open AI supercomputer

View
Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

View
Why Infinity Ward doesn't call 'CoD: Warzone' a battle royale

Why Infinity Ward doesn't call 'CoD: Warzone' a battle royale

View
Is going to space truly essential during a pandemic?

Is going to space truly essential during a pandemic?

View
Amazon is selling Apple's cellular 64GB iPad Mini at an all-time low

Amazon is selling Apple's cellular 64GB iPad Mini at an all-time low

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr