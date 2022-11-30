YouTube is repeatedly crashing for some iOS users but a fix is on the way

Google is working to fix an issue that is causing the YouTube mobile app to repeatedly crash for some iOS users. “Hi, we’re aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes,” the company said in a tweet caught by The Verge . “We’re so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! Updates soon.”

we're so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! updates soon🔍 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 30, 2022