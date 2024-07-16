11 must-have gadgets for college students in 2024

You probably have a laptop that you use as a daily driver for school, but a tablet can make working on the go easier, or supplement your laptop during the busiest of cram-sessions. Apple’s new iPad Air M2 is the one we recommend for most people because it’s the iPad that strikes the best balance of power, features and price. Now available in 11- and 13-inch sizes, the iPad Air earned a score of 91 in our review thanks to its excellent performance provided by the M2 chipset, its newly positioned front-facing camera that makes FaceTime calls much easier and the fact that the base models now come with double the built-in storage than they used to. On top of that, you get TouchID support on the tablet’s power button, 10+ hours of battery life and support for the new Apple Pencil Pro.

Most students will find the 11-inch model a great option for mobile work and even acting as a second screen alongside their laptop. But those with any classes that require drawing, diagrams and excessive handwritten notes may want to spring for the 13-inch model and Apple’s new stylus.