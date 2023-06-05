Sponsored Links

15-inch laptops compared: Apple MacBook Air 15, Dell XPS 15 and ASUS ZenBook Pro 15

How does Apple's newest M2 laptop stack up to the competition?

Apple MacBook Air 15 the new laptop is seen from the side.
Apple
Amy Skorheim
Amy Skorheim|June 5, 2023 1:46 PM

During the keynote at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook Air were confirmed with the announcement of the company's latest lightweight laptop. The new model adds two inches to the screen, which means if all you want is a bigger display, you no longer have to pay a premium for a Pro model. The machine runs on Apple's latest M2 chip, has a Liquid Retina display, up to 24GB of RAM and starts at $1,299. Units are available for pre-order now and should ship next week. 

There are plenty of other relatively lightweight laptops with 15-inch screens on the market. Here's how Apple's measures up to two of the more popular ones: the XPS 15 from Dell and ASUS's ZenBook Pro 15.

MacBook Air 15 vs Dell XPS 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 15

Apple MacBook Air 15

Dell XPS 15

Zenbook Pro 15

Pricing

Starts at $1,299

Starts at $1,099

Starts at $1,400

Weight

3.3 pounds

4.22 pounds

4.4 pounds

Dimensions

0.45 inches thick

(11.5 x mm thick)

0.73 x 13.56 x 9.06 inches

(18.54 x 344.40 x 230.10 mm)

0.70 x 13.94 x 9.37 inches

(17.9 x 354 x 238 mm)

Processor

M2 8-core CPU

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Graphics Card

M2 10-core GPU

Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Operating System

macOS Ventura

Windows 11 Home or Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Memory

Up to 24GB

8GB to 32GB

16GB

Storage

Up to 2TB

512GB to 8TB

16GB or 1TB

Screen Size

15.3 inches

15.6 inches

15.6 inches

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1664

1920 x 1200, 60Hz or 3456 x 2160, 60Hz

1920 x 1080, 60Hz

Screen Type

Liquid Retina

Non-touch or touch

OLED

Camera

1080p

720p at 30 fps

HD with infrared for Windows Hello

Ports

2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, MagSafe

1 x USB-C, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, SD card slot

1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x DC-in, SD card slot

