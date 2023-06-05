During the keynote at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook Air were confirmed with the announcement of the company's latest lightweight laptop. The new model adds two inches to the screen, which means if all you want is a bigger display, you no longer have to pay a premium for a Pro model. The machine runs on Apple's latest M2 chip, has a Liquid Retina display, up to 24GB of RAM and starts at $1,299. Units are available for pre-order now and should ship next week.
There are plenty of other relatively lightweight laptops with 15-inch screens on the market. Here's how Apple's measures up to two of the more popular ones: the XPS 15 from Dell and ASUS's ZenBook Pro 15.
MacBook Air 15 vs Dell XPS 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 15
Apple MacBook Air 15
Dell XPS 15
Zenbook Pro 15
Pricing
Starts at $1,299
Starts at $1,099
Starts at $1,400
Weight
3.3 pounds
4.22 pounds
4.4 pounds
Dimensions
0.45 inches thick
(11.5 x mm thick)
0.73 x 13.56 x 9.06 inches
(18.54 x 344.40 x 230.10 mm)
0.70 x 13.94 x 9.37 inches
(17.9 x 354 x 238 mm)
Processor
M2 8-core CPU
12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Graphics Card
M2 10-core GPU
Intel Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Operating System
macOS Ventura
Windows 11 Home or Pro
Windows 11 Pro
Memory
Up to 24GB
8GB to 32GB
16GB
Storage
Up to 2TB
512GB to 8TB
16GB or 1TB
Screen Size
15.3 inches
15.6 inches
15.6 inches
Screen Resolution
2560 x 1664
1920 x 1200, 60Hz or 3456 x 2160, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
Screen Type
Liquid Retina
Non-touch or touch
OLED
Camera
1080p
720p at 30 fps
HD with infrared for Windows Hello
Ports
2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, MagSafe
1 x USB-C, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, SD card slot
1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x DC-in, SD card slot
