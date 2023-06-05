15-inch laptops compared: Apple MacBook Air 15, Dell XPS 15 and ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 How does Apple's newest M2 laptop stack up to the competition?

During the keynote at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook Air were confirmed with the announcement of the company's latest lightweight laptop. The new model adds two inches to the screen, which means if all you want is a bigger display, you no longer have to pay a premium for a Pro model. The machine runs on Apple's latest M2 chip, has a Liquid Retina display, up to 24GB of RAM and starts at $1,299. Units are available for pre-order now and should ship next week.

There are plenty of other relatively lightweight laptops with 15-inch screens on the market. Here's how Apple's measures up to two of the more popular ones: the XPS 15 from Dell and ASUS's ZenBook Pro 15.

MacBook Air 15 vs Dell XPS 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 15

Apple MacBook Air 15 Dell XPS 15 Zenbook Pro 15 Pricing Starts at $1,299 Starts at $1,099 Starts at $1,400 Weight 3.3 pounds 4.22 pounds 4.4 pounds Dimensions 0.45 inches thick (11.5 x mm thick) 0.73 x 13.56 x 9.06 inches (18.54 x 344.40 x 230.10 mm) 0.70 x 13.94 x 9.37 inches (17.9 x 354 x 238 mm) Processor M2 8-core CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics Card M2 10-core GPU Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Operating System macOS Ventura Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 Pro Memory Up to 24GB 8GB to 32GB 16GB Storage Up to 2TB 512GB to 8TB 16GB or 1TB Screen Size 15.3 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Screen Resolution 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1200, 60Hz or 3456 x 2160, 60Hz 1920 x 1080, 60Hz Screen Type Liquid Retina Non-touch or touch OLED Camera 1080p 720p at 30 fps HD with infrared for Windows Hello Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, MagSafe 1 x USB-C, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, SD card slot 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x DC-in, SD card slot

