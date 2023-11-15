$1,900 Tesla Cyberquad is on sale again, less likely to maim children

The kids’ version of the Tesla Cyberquad is back on sale. Made by Radio Flyer (the 106-year-old company known for its Americana-steeped red wagons), the children’s ride with Cybertruck stylings initially launched in 2021. However, it was recalled for not meeting Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards. Radio Flyer says the new version of the $1,900 children’s vehicle now meets all CPSC requirements and will begin shipping later this month.

“We’re thrilled to announce the official relaunch of the Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, a product we have been working to enhance for the last two years,” Robert Pasin, Radio Flyer’s CEO (described as “Chief Wagon Officer”), wrote in a press release.

The updated Cyberquad for Kids is Model 915, replacing the recalled Model 914 that quickly sold out nearly two years ago. The CPSC claimed model 914 violated ATV federal safety standards for youths and had an inadequate mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure, among other issues. When the older model was pulled, the government agency said Tesla had sold around 5,000 units.

According to Radio Flyer, Model 915’s safety updates include the “replacement of the rear spring with a steel tube with rubber-coated metal inserts that secures the rear frame to the main frame,” an updated age range of nine to 12 years old, a tire inflation warning label and another revised warning stating it isn’t an ATV or intended for off-road use.

Radio Flyer / Tesla

The vehicle still includes a 500-watt motor with a max speed of 10 mph. It has an estimated 15 miles of range and an LED headlight and taillight mimicking the Cybertruck. The ride-on toy includes a steel frame, high-pressure rubber air tires and a 36V Radio Flyer battery, which the wagon-maker says provides “the best performance with a lower impact on the environment, as well as the longest run time and fastest recharge time compared to other products on the market.”

Tesla, whose involvement Radio Flyer has described as limited primarily to the sales and the vehicle’s appearance, offers the updated Cyberquad for Kids exclusively on its website — along with Model S for Kids and My First Model Y. The Cyberquad ride-on toy is available now for $1,900. The EV maker says orders will begin shipping in late November.