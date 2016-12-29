Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Find out when you can download 'Super Mario Run' on Android

You can register for an alert when the auto-runner is ready to download.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
293 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you've been staring wistfully at the many iOS folks who are playing Super Mario Run on your commute, wondering when your Android gizmo could get in on the action, maybe stop doing that. First up, it's a little creepy and, secondly, soon enough you'll be able to play on your own device. To find out exactly when, you can pre-register for the app via Google Play and be alerted as soon as the download is ready. Precisely when that is isn't clear, but hopefully the gap will be shorter than it was between announcement and availability on Apple's mobile OS -- a month.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file