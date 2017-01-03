The new HP Sprout Pro looks nicer, works better

In fact, the most obvious difference between the new Sprout and its older versions is the black paint job on its display, projector and base, which makes it look more futuristic than its predecessors. The Pro G2 also has a slightly larger 23.8-inch display over the older 23-inch one, as well as a bigger 21.3-inch touchpad that we'll get to in a bit.

At a recent briefing, my colleague Robbie had a chance to try out the new Sprout, and he really enjoyed using the new pen. Robbie liked its pressure sensitivity, saying he didn't have to exert too much force to craft a nice, thin line. He also found the new palm rejection software accurate during his testing, although it did register the side of his hand once and recorded it as a scribble.

Like the Sprouts before it, the Pro G2 has what HP calls a Touch Mat - a touchscreen that supports 20 simultaneous touch points so you and a friend can use all your fingers to draw your digital projects. One of the cooler things the Sprout can do is scan 3D objects that you place on or above the Touch Mat, then letting you manipulate the model on either of the displays. You can also place an up to A3-sized piece of paper on the mat and scan that document. The Pro G2 has a camera with the same resolution as before, but it now offers what the company calls "quick 3D Capture Capability" that can read an object that you hold and rotate in front of it.

Other updates include a new seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GTX 960M graphics card and a new active stylus compared to the previously passive one. This improvement is what enabled the pressure sensitivity that Robbie highlighted, and also lets the Pro G2 distinguish between input from your hand and from the pen.

All these hardware tools are dandy to have, but if you can't use them with very many programs at all, they might as well be rocks. The good news is, HP continues to expand the Sprout library of compatible software, which was previously somewhat limited. This year, the company created a suite of apps called WorkTools that lets users scan and manipulate content in 2D and 3D in an interactive clipboard. Unfortunately, Robbie wasn't able to try out the software during his briefing, so we'll have to wait till we get a deeper dive with the new Sprout tone able to share how well this worked.

The company also released a new "Professional" SDK, that will hopefully spur developers to come up with more ways to use the Sprout's unique interface, potentially making it far more useful. However, HP did offer an SDK in 2014, and since then we haven't seen many third-party creators jump on the platform.

HP hasn't shared how much the Sprout Pro G2 will cost, and says that information will be available in March. Given that last year's Pro cost $2,199, it's safe to guess the new computer will be at least as expensive as before. For art schools and designers businesses, though, this might be a valuable investment.