'Mass Effect: Andromeda' arrives on March 21st

Andromeda tells the story of Ryder, a pathfinder tasked with finding habitable planets for humanity 600 years after the events of the original trilogy. The game will also serve as a showcase for EA's Frostbite engine and its ability to create environments in 4K. We've already seen demo footage of the game running in 4K on the PS4 Pro, which offers a breathtaking level of detail and realism.

There is one small element of intrigue behind the game, which is that at least two of the game's creative minds quit developer BioWare last year. Andromeda's lead writer Chris Schlerf departed in February to go work for Bungie while senior editor Cameron Harris departed in August. It's likely that their work was completed on the title before they left, but it does raise the question of what happens for any potential sequels.