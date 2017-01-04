Samsung's leaked Chromebook Plus is built for Android apps

With Android tablet sales down, Google has been working hard to make its Chrome OS more touch-friendly to better compete with convertibles like Microsoft's Surface and the iPad Pro. To do that, it's added Android app compatibility, a storage manager, and drawing capability to the Chromebook Keep app, suggesting the OS will become more productivity-oriented and stylus-friendly.

Yet another leak gave us a glimpse at a supposed Samsung Chromebook Pro, another Chrome OS model with a high-res screen. Hopefully, we'll get some solid news about the devices at Samsung's CES 2017 liveblog, which kicks off at 5PM EST. With Google de-emphasizing Android and pushing Chrome OS for future tablets and convertibles, expect to see offerings from other companies, too.

Thanks, Jack!