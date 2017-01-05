Show More Results

Nick Offerman launches #DeviceLikeNoOther at CES

Nick Offerman on why sometimes the best tech is low-tech

An email is nice, but a thank-you card is better.

Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
1h ago in DIY
    Nick Offerman -- star of Parks and Recreation, author of Good Clean Fun and carver of emoji -- made his first trip to CES this year. And, no trip to biggest tech show of the year would be complete without a stop at the Engadget stage. Offerman came by to share his thoughts on technology's pitfalls, working with your hands and the power of greeting cards. No, seriously. As part of American Greetings' new #DeviceLikeNoOther campaign, he is reminding everyone that sometimes an email or a text message isn't the best way to communicate how you feel. Sometime's there's just no replacing a physical card.

