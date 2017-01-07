Canada finds Apple's carrier deals don't hurt competition

The investigation started in 2014 after the Bureau received info hinting that Apple was placing a heavy burden on providers. As in other countries, there were concerns that carriers had to buy a minimum number of iPhones, agree to up-front retail subsidies and give Apple a "most favored nation" clause that prevented rivals from getting better treatment. What evidence exists suggests that carriers could easily "mitigate" these terms, according to the decision.

From first-hand experience, the findings appear to hold up. The Canadian market is big on the iPhone, but you're just as likely to see carriers push the latest Samsung phone or the Google Pixel line. You'll frequently see other flagship devices get more prominent treatment, or discounts that aren't offered for Apple's handsets. While this doesn't rule out the possibility of overly strict deals, it's clear that there's no international consensus on Apple's competitive stance -- it largely depends on individual markets.