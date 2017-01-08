ASUS' new displays include one with a wireless charging pad

The other display is aimed squarely at the creative crowd. The 32-inch ProArt PA32U is billed as the first pro-oriented, directly lit monitor with 4K and high dynamic range. Not surprisingly, image quality is the main hook: you can get 95 percent of the movie-grade DCI-P3 color gamut, calibrate it with settings saved in hardware, and pump out up to 1,000cd/m2 of brightness. And did we mention that there are a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports? If you have the new MacBook Pro or a suitably-equipped Windows PC, your monitor can serve as a dock.

There's also a mid-tier monitor, the 27-inch ProArt PA27AQ, that includes Thunderbolt 3 while moving to a slightly less jaw-dropping 1440p resolution.

You'll have to wait a while to get your hands on these displays. Both the high-end models are poised to ship sometime in the third quarter of the year, starting at $1,099 for the Designo Curve model and somewhere between $1,799 to $1,999 for the 32-inch ProArt variant. They're clearly aimed at the spare-no-expense crowd, and you're paying accordingly.

