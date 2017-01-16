'Halo' developer hints it could revive a scrapped Mega Bloks game

That's far from a guarantee, but 343 founder Bonnie Ross is quick to acknowledge that Haggar included plenty of "fun ideas and invention." The company also continues "exploring" projects beyond its main game development, she adds.

PtoP speculates that the Mega Bloks game was likely a victim of bad timing. The team (N-Space) prototyped the title on the Xbox 360 in 2013 -- you know, the same year the Xbox One arrived. Microsoft and 343 might not have cared enough about the project to carry it over to the newer console. That's a shame (especially given the popularity of Lego games), but the reaction to the leak suggests that the development time wasn't spent completely in vain.