'House of Cards' returns for its fifth season on May 30th

Netflix couldn't have found a more ideal moment to tease season five of House of Cards. In the midst of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the US, the streaming service announced that its hit show is returning on May 30th. The slogan for the new episodes appears to be "We make the terror," which could signal that the Underwood family is still up to no good. No surprise there.
As a reminder, the fifth season will be the first without the show's original creator and writer, Beau Willimon, who earlier this year said it was time for him "to move on with new endeavors." The political drama could definitely benefit from fresh ideas though, since it seems to have lost a bit of steam compared to its first couple of seasons.
We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017