HTC's head of design is joining Google Daydream

Of late, Zellweger has focused on the Vive's design, but as we detailed in a 2015 profile, he created much of the design language at HTC. The Taiwanese company bought his One & Co. design firm way back in 2008, and after Scott Croyle departed in 2014, followed by his successor Jonah Becker the next year, Zellweger was the last member of the original team. Daniel Hundt currently heads HTC's smartphone design division, while Vive is now a separate, fully owned subsidiary.

Prototypes for HTC Vive headsets and controllers

The Vive team created numerous prototypes of the headset and controller before arriving at the final consumer model. Their work paid off, though as most critics consider it ahead of the Oculus Rift in terms of technology (though not comfort), with more realistic tracking and images.

That expertise will no doubt be a big help to the Daydream team. Google's Daydream was surprisingly good, for a mobile headset, but the search giant no doubt has bigger plans with it. Hopefully we'll learn a bit more about those in May at Google's big I/O conference, the event where it first revealed the original Daydream concept.