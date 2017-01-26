Verizon is reportedly exploring combination with Charter

WSJ explains that talks between Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam and Charter officials are preliminary and that a deal might not happen. It's also unknown if Charter is even open to a combination agreement. If something does materialize between the two companies, it would bring together Verizon's 114 million wireless customers with Charter's television audience of 17 million subscribers and a broadband business that counts 21 million. We reached out to Verizon for a comment on the matter and we will update this post when we hear back.