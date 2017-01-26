Show More Results

Image credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times
Verizon is reportedly exploring combination with Charter

Talks are said to be preliminary, but a deal would unite millions of wireless and cable customers.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
41m ago in Business
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

AT&T bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion in 2014 and now it looks like another wireless carrier is interested in getting into the television business. The Wall Street Journal reports that Verizon is exploring a combination with Charter Communications that would bring together millions of customers from the two companies. Charter and Time Warner Cable merged in 2016, a year after the two sides announced a $55 billion deal.

WSJ explains that talks between Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam and Charter officials are preliminary and that a deal might not happen. It's also unknown if Charter is even open to a combination agreement. If something does materialize between the two companies, it would bring together Verizon's 114 million wireless customers with Charter's television audience of 17 million subscribers and a broadband business that counts 21 million. We reached out to Verizon for a comment on the matter and we will update this post when we hear back.

*Verizon has acquired AOL, Engadget's parent company. However, Engadget maintains full editorial control, and Verizon will have to pry it from our cold, dead hands.

