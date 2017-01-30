Google gives $4 million to pro-migrant causes

Google has revealed that it will donate up to $4 million to humanitarian causes in response to the president's latest executive order. The search engine will hand the cash to four bodies: the ACLU, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and the UN Refugee Agency. According to TechCrunch, half of that cash is coming from the company itself, with the rest being donated by employees.
The company has already issued a recall notice to many of its overseas employees, telling them to fly back as soon as possible. USA Today believes that Google has around 187 staff who may not be allowed back in the country as a result of the order.
Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: "I'm here because I'm a refugee." (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017
For Google, the issue isn't just one of basic decency, since both co-founder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai emigrated to the US. The company is one of many that has voiced vocal opposition to the immigration ban, with Lyft pledging $1 million to the ACLU.