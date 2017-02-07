PayPal's Slack bot makes recouping the office bar tab easy

You can also include a reason for the payment, like "for Friday's beers," but it's not a requirement. To take advantage of the PayPal bot, you'll need to install it in Slack, connect your account and configure transaction settings -- like when you want to review and approve any funds that are about to change hands. For now, the bot is available to Slack users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. To see the feature in action, take a gander at the video down below.