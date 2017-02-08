Google Play listing shows how you'll pay on Android Wear

In other words, you'll get the ability to pay like a boss from your wrist instead of digging around for your phone, a feature Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 Watch users have had for a while now. However, there's a catch -- your smartwatch must have an NFC chip, and no current models do, so current owners are out of luck. Thanks to a leak, however, we know that LG and Google are set to release two models, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. We also know that Android 2.0 itself is coming in early February, thanks to a developer letter.

The screenshots and other tidbits confirm that LG's watches (and possibly others) and Android Wear 2.0 itself should arrive imminently. Once that happens, we'll likely learn other details, like whether you'll even need a phone with you to pay with Android Wear (some models reportedly have built-in LTE) very soon.