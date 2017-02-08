Google Play listing shows how you'll pay on Android Wear

Google is hoping the release of Android Wear 2.0 will push more people toward smartwatches, and one of the key pillars of that strategy is Android Pay. Ahead of the launch, it has (perhaps accidentally) released some screenshots on the Play Store that show how it'll work and look. At supported retailers with an Android Pay or contactless logo, you simply hold your NFC-equipped Android Wear watch next to the terminal until it's approved. It'll then detail the latest transaction in a list, and you can scroll to see your recent history.
In other words, you'll get the ability to pay like a boss from your wrist instead of digging around for your phone, a feature Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 Watch users have had for a while now. However, there's a catch -- your smartwatch must have an NFC chip, and no current models do, so current owners are out of luck. Thanks to a leak, however, we know that LG and Google are set to release two models, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. We also know that Android 2.0 itself is coming in early February, thanks to a developer letter.
The screenshots and other tidbits confirm that LG's watches (and possibly others) and Android Wear 2.0 itself should arrive imminently. Once that happens, we'll likely learn other details, like whether you'll even need a phone with you to pay with Android Wear (some models reportedly have built-in LTE) very soon.