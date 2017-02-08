Verizon is releasing its own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

The Wear24 isn't arriving until March, so you'll have to 'settle' for the LG model if you want an Android Wear device from Big Red as soon as possible. However, you will save a little bit of cash if you're willing to wait. Verizon's own device will sell for $300 with a 2-year activation, or $30 less than its LG counterpart. Given the feature parity, it might be the better choice if you absolutely want cellular access. And if you don't, there will be other Android Wear 2.0 options on the market before long.