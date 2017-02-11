Google hints at Assistant coming to existing Android devices

The alpha also includes a recent topics section that revisits recent searches, previously mentioned support for payments (not that it's useful without providers) and a data-saving Lite mode that optimizes pages.

It's going to be a while before you see an official rollout when the app isn't even in beta. You may have to wait weeks or months before there's a version you can reliably use. However, the very fact that wider Assistant support is present at all is important -- it shows that Google wants to broaden access fairly quickly.