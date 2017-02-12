Jolla's latest mobile OS upgrade focuses on the basics

To be fair, Jolla doesn't have the resources of mobile industry heavyweights like Apple and Google. There's only so much development effort it can throw around at any given time. However, this illustrates the uphill battle the Finnish startup faces in becoming a mobile software licensing business. It has to entice hardware makers who'd otherwise choose Android or Windows 10 Mobile, and that means racing to include features that those rival platforms have had for years in addition to offering something unique. Sailfish certainly stands out, but it'll also have to nail the basics if it's to get significant adoption.