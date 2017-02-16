ZTE's 'Gigabit' phone will bridge the LTE and 5G gap

ZTE didn't say so, but the Gigabit Phone will likely use a Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm's first with a gigabit LTE modem. Early adopters of the device will be hard pressed to find those maximum 1 Gbps speeds, though. The only place in the world equipped for it is a hot spot in Australia launched by Netgear, Ericsson and local carrier Telstra. Even if you do, you'll be lucky to get half those speeds. Based on current LTE (let alone so-called broadband), however, most of us would take that in a nanosecond.