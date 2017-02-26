Nokia's fresh start hinges on these Android phones

If you have a little more money to spend, there's the €189 (roughly $200) Nokia 5. It's a noticeably more powerful package, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. You're stuck with 2GB of RAM, but it's enough to make launching and switching apps feel just a tad snappier. With 16GB of internal storage, you'll want to take advantage of the microSD slot, which supports cards up to 128GB. The 5.2-inch, 720p display is serviceable, and the 3000mAh battery should keep you going all day.

The Nokia 5 has a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel, wide-angle selfie snapper on the front. Again, however, it's the design and clutter-free Android experience that shine. Like the Nokia 3, the new phone will come in four colors: "tempered blue," silver, black and copper. They all look fairly slick, though I wish the company had gone for some bolder options too, such as orange or cyan. (R.I.P. Nextbit Robin.)

If you liked the sound of the Nokia 6 in January, good news: It's no longer a China exclusive. The 5.5-inch, 1080p phone will be joining its cheaper siblings with a €229 ($242) price-tag next quarter. The "global" edition is mostly unchanged from its China-specific counterpart, with a Snapdragon 430 processor and a 3000mAh battery inside. The software is pretty different, however. To sell the phone in China, Nokia had to make some Android-related tweaks, such as removing the Google Play store. For the rest of the world, however, the team is able to go back to vanilla Android.

The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable with a microSD card) but for €30 extra, you can buy a limited edition "Arte Black" model instead. Along with the sweet, high gloss paint job, you'll get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A far cry from flagship quality, but for now it's the most powerful and premium handset in HMD's arsenal. I asked if the team is working on a top-tier smartphone, and a spokesperson simply said "stay tuned," before adding that the company "can compete, even on the high end." Make of that what you will.