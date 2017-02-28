Vizio's new entry-level 4K TVs make HDR accessible

This is also your chance at getting a very large Vizio set without paying as much as you might expect, as the E-Series now includes 75-inch and 80-inch models. While we'd say the $3,400 price of the 80-inch set is a bit excessive, the $2,000 you'll pay for the 75-inch set might hit the sweet spot if you want a gigantic picture at a semi-reasonable price.

All of the new sets have Chromecast support built-in, including Google Home integration if you have the smart speaker. The 75- and 80-inch sets are available now, and the rest of the line shouldn't be far behind. The biggest dilemma may be deciding whether or not to forgive Vizio for its recent privacy issues.