Instagram Stories now feature Snapchat-like geostickers

When you tap the sticker button in Stories, you'll notice the location-specific options at the top of the menu. If you head to a specific neighborhood -- like Brooklyn, for example -- you'll notice new options only available in that particular area or at a certain landmark. Just like when you add a location to a snippet of your Story, these new geostickers will take viewers to the map of that spot so they can see photos and videos from other users. Of course, your Story remains only visible to your followers.

There's no word on similar location-specific stickers for other cities, but it's safe to assume more are on the way. For now, you can use the tool when visiting New York and Jakarta after updating to the latest version of Instagram via the App Store or Google Play. The only question is which Snapchat feature Facebook and Instagram will add next.