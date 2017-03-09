FBI Director Comey: 'no such thing as absolute privacy'

During his speech, which you can watch below, Comey did not comment on Donald Trump's wiretapping claims or the recent WikiLeaks CIA post.

He went on to say that the FBI was unable to access data on 1,200 of the 2,800 devices it tried to access between October and December. Somehow, Comey also claimed "We all value privacy. We all value security. We should never have to sacrifice one for the other." As we all reckon with the truth that our phone is now the biggest privacy threat, law enforcement is similarly trying to figure things out. Right now, that seems to mean talking out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to security and encryption.